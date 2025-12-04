Le goûter secret du père-noël Sainte-Maxime
Le goûter secret du père-noël Sainte-Maxime samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Le goûter secret du père-noël
Sainte-Maxime Var


Début : Samedi 2025-12-13
fin : 2025-12-27

2025-12-13
Chaque commerçant participant affiche dans sa vitrine une saveur de Noël représentée par un pictogramme.
Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 79 97 55
English : Santa’s secret snack
Each participating merchant displays in their window a Christmas flavor represented by a pictogram.
In a fun and family-friendly atmosphere, discover all the ingredients you need to recreate Santa’s secret snack recipe at each participating shop window, where they’ve created a festive Christmas treat. Write it down on your answer card and drop it in the ballot box at the Tourist Office. Your reward: all the recipes for Santa’s secret snack and a surprise!
