Le goûter secret du père-noël

Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-12-13

fin : 2025-12-27

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Chaque commerçant participant affiche dans sa vitrine une saveur de Noël représentée par un pictogramme.

.

Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 79 97 55

English : Santa’s secret snack

Each participating merchant displays in their window a Christmas flavor represented by a pictogram.



In a fun and family-friendly atmosphere, discover all the ingredients you need to recreate Santa’s secret snack recipe at each participating shop window, where they’ve created a festive Christmas treat. Write it down on your answer card and drop it in the ballot box at the Tourist Office. Your reward: all the recipes for Santa’s secret snack and a surprise!

L’événement Le goûter secret du père-noël Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-12-01 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime