LE GRAND BAZAR DU CENTRE-VILLE Béziers

LE GRAND BAZAR DU CENTRE-VILLE

rue du 4 septembre Béziers Hérault

Début : 2025-10-03

fin : 2025-10-04

2025-10-03

Sortez vos cartes (et vos bottes de cowboy) le centre-ville de Béziers se métamorphose en véritable far west du shopping !

Au programme bons plans, animations et une ambiance garantie… préparez-vous à dégainer !

rue du 4 septembre Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 36 71 04

English :

Get out your maps (and your cowboy boots): downtown Béziers is transformed into a true shopping Wild West!

On the program: good deals, entertainment and a guaranteed atmosphere… get ready to draw!

German :

Holen Sie Ihre Karten heraus (und Ihre Cowboystiefel): Die Innenstadt von Béziers verwandelt sich in den Wilden Westen des Shoppings!

Auf dem Programm stehen Geheimtipps, Animationen und eine garantierte Atmosphäre… Machen Sie sich bereit, zu ziehen!

Italiano :

Tirate fuori le vostre mappe (e i vostri stivali da cowboy): il centro di Béziers si trasforma nel Far West dello shopping!

In programma: grandi affari, intrattenimento e una grande atmosfera garantita… preparatevi ad attingere!

Espanol :

Saque sus mapas (y sus botas de vaquero): ¡el centro de Béziers se transforma en el Lejano Oeste de las compras!

En el programa: grandes ofertas, animaciones y un ambiente garantizado… ¡prepárese para el sorteo!

