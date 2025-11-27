LE GRAND I BOUDU PONT Toulouse

LE GRAND I Jeudi 27 novembre, 20h30 BOUDU PONT Haute-Garonne

Collectif de théâtre d’improvisation toulousaine cherchant à promouvoir l’improvisation théâtrale sous toutes ses formes avec différents formats de spectacles d’impro, des cours et des stages.

Les membres du Grand i Théâtre ne cessent de chercher, creuser, ratisser toujours plus, triturer, décortiquer, expérimenter par tous les moyens, afin de se renouveler, de ne jamais s’ennuyer, de parfois rater, mais toujours se surprendre.

Avec toujours comme objectif de montrer à tous que quiconque souhaitant s’essayer à l’impro pourra y trouver un plaisir qui lui appartient.

Le Grand i Théâtre produit et créé de nombreux spectacles depuis plusieurs années : improvisation théâtrale et musicale, long format improvisé, concepts d’impro faits maison, spectacle-cabaret d’improvisation, spectacle comiques.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Théâtre d’improvisation