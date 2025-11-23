Le Grand Marché fête Noël Grand Marché de Vichy Vichy

Le Grand Marché fête Noël

Début : 2025-12-13

fin : 2025-12-21

2025-12-13 2025-12-20

Pendant 3 jours, le Grand Marché se plonge dans une ambiance de Noël gourmande et festive.

Grand Marché de Vichy 2 place Victor Léger Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 98 71 94 contact@vichydestinations.fr

English :

For 3 days, the Grand Marché is immersed in a festive, gourmet Christmas atmosphere.

German :

Drei Tage lang taucht der Grand Marché in eine weihnachtliche Feinschmecker- und Festtagsstimmung ein.

Italiano :

Per 3 giorni, il Grand Marché sarà immerso in un’atmosfera natalizia festosa e gastronomica.

Espanol :

Durante 3 días, el Grand Marché se sumergirá en un ambiente navideño festivo y gastronómico.

