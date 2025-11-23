Le Grand Marché fête Noël Grand Marché de Vichy Vichy
Le Grand Marché fête Noël Grand Marché de Vichy Vichy samedi 13 décembre 2025.
Le Grand Marché fête Noël
Grand Marché de Vichy 2 place Victor Léger Vichy Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13
fin : 2025-12-21
Date(s) :
2025-12-13 2025-12-20
Pendant 3 jours, le Grand Marché se plonge dans une ambiance de Noël gourmande et festive.
.
Grand Marché de Vichy 2 place Victor Léger Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 98 71 94 contact@vichydestinations.fr
English :
For 3 days, the Grand Marché is immersed in a festive, gourmet Christmas atmosphere.
German :
Drei Tage lang taucht der Grand Marché in eine weihnachtliche Feinschmecker- und Festtagsstimmung ein.
Italiano :
Per 3 giorni, il Grand Marché sarà immerso in un’atmosfera natalizia festosa e gastronomica.
Espanol :
Durante 3 días, el Grand Marché se sumergirá en un ambiente navideño festivo y gastronómico.
L’événement Le Grand Marché fête Noël Vichy a été mis à jour le 2025-11-20 par Vichy Destinations