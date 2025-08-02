LE GRAND MYSTÈRE 2025 UN ENNEMI DU PEUPLE jardin du théatre Mont Lozère et Goulet

LE GRAND MYSTÈRE 2025 UN ENNEMI DU PEUPLE jardin du théatre Mont Lozère et Goulet samedi 2 août 2025.

jardin du théatre Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Début : 2025-08-02 19:00:00
fin : 2025-08-02 20:45:00

2025-08-02

Dans le cadre du festival Grand Mystère, venez voir  » Un Ennemi du Peuple  » à 19h au jardin du théâtre, parking des Thermes.
Tout public dès 8 ans i Durée 1h45 I Prix libre
jardin du théatre Bagnols-les-Bains Mont Lozère et Goulet 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 72 43 01 55  grandmisteretheatre@gmail.com

As part of the Grand Mystère festival, come and see « Un Ennemi du Peuple » at 7pm in the theater garden, parking des Thermes.
All ages 8 and up i Running time 1h45 I Free admission

Im Rahmen des Festivals Grand Mystère sehen Sie « Un Ennemi du Peuple » um 19 Uhr im Garten des Theaters, Parkplatz der Thermen.
Für alle ab 8 Jahren i Dauer 1h45 I Freier Preis

Nell’ambito del festival Grand Mystère, venite a vedere « Un Ennemi du Peuple » alle 19.00 nel giardino del teatro, parcheggio des Thermes.
Adatto a tutte le età a partire dagli 8 anni i Durata 1h45 I Ingresso gratuito

En el marco del festival Grand Mystère, venga a ver « Un Ennemi du Peuple » a las 19:00 h en el jardín del teatro, parking des Thermes.
Apto para todos los públicos a partir de 8 años i Duración 1h45 I Entrada gratuita

