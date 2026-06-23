AGENDA · Bérat
LE GRAND N’DOLÉ Bérat
lundi 13 juillet 2026 · Bérat
Informations pratiques
Bérat
LE GRAND N’DOLÉ
BERAT Bérat Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 14 – 14 – EUR
14
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-13
Date(s) :
2026-07-13
Bal populaire gratuit Buvette
Musiques des Caraïbes 14 .
BERAT Bérat 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 34 47 87 00
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Free Community Dance Refreshment Stand
L’événement LE GRAND N’DOLÉ Bérat a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE