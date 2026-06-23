UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Bérat

LE GRAND N’DOLÉ Bérat

lundi 13 juillet 2026 · Bérat

LE GRAND N’DOLÉ Bérat

Informations pratiques

Début
lundi 13 juillet 2026
Fin
lundi 13 juillet 2026
Heure de début
19:30:00
Adresse
BERAT
Ville
31370 Bérat
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif
14 14 14 Tarif de base plein tarif

Bérat

LE GRAND N’DOLÉ

BERAT Bérat Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 14 – 14 – EUR
14
Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-13 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-13

Date(s) :
2026-07-13

Bal populaire gratuit Buvette
Musiques des Caraïbes 14  .

BERAT Bérat 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 34 47 87 00 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Free Community Dance Refreshment Stand

L’événement LE GRAND N’DOLÉ Bérat a été mis à jour le 2026-06-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE