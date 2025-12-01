Le grand Noël d’Albiciacum SAINT-SEVER-DE-RUSTAN Saint-Sever-de-Rustan

Le grand Noël d’Albiciacum

SAINT-SEVER-DE-RUSTAN Abbaye Saint-Sever-de-Rustan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-12-12 18:30:00

fin : 2025-12-15

2025-12-12

Plongez au cœur de la magie des Noëls d’antan !

Laissez-vous emporter par l’histoire émouvante d’un petit garçon des années 40, dont le plus cher souhait est de découvrir ses origines et de réunir sa famille pour Noël.

Dans le cadre majestueux de l’Abbaye de Saint-Sever-de-Rustan, vous déambulerez de salle en salle jusqu’à l’abbatiale, porté par une mise en scène féérique et pleine d’émotion…

Un voyage hors du temps, où chaque instant ravive la douceur et la chaleur des Noëls d’autrefois.

1h de spectacle environ

Parcours spectacle en déambulation, possibilité de s’asseoir uniquement dans la dernière scène

Possibilité de restauration sur place

.

SAINT-SEVER-DE-RUSTAN Abbaye Saint-Sever-de-Rustan 65140 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 95 80 25 64 contact@albiciacum.com

English :

Immerse yourself in the magic of old-fashioned Christmas!

Let yourself be carried away by the moving story of a little boy from the 1940s, whose dearest wish is to discover his origins and reunite his family for Christmas.

Set against the majestic backdrop of the Abbey of Saint-Sever-de-Rustan, you’ll wander from room to room until you reach the abbey church, carried along by a magical staging full of emotion?

A timeless journey, where every moment revives the sweetness and warmth of Christmases past.

approx. 1h show

Wandering show route, seating only available in the last scene

Catering available on site

