Plounéventer

Le Labyrinthe Plounéven’terre inauguration 20 ans

Quelennoc Plounéventer Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-11

fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :

2026-07-11

10h ouverture du site.

18h restauration et buvette.

20h animations musicales avec DJ.

23h feu d’artifice et labyrinthe by night.

Animations pour enfants.

Ouvert à tous. .

Quelennoc Plounéventer 29400 Finistère Bretagne

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English :

L’événement Le Labyrinthe Plounéven’terre inauguration 20 ans Plounéventer a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT ROSCOFF, COTE DES SABLES, ENCLOS PAROISSIAUX