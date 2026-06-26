UnidiversUNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Le Labyrinthe Plounéven’terre inauguration 20 ans Plounéventer

Le Labyrinthe Plounéven’terre inauguration 20 ans Plounéventer samedi 11 juillet 2026.

Adresse
Quelennoc
Ville
29400 Plounéventer
Département
Finistère
Début
samedi 11 juillet 2026
Fin
samedi 11 juillet 2026
Tarif

Plounéventer

Le Labyrinthe Plounéven’terre inauguration 20 ans

Quelennoc Plounéventer Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11
fin : 2026-07-11

Date(s) :
2026-07-11

10h ouverture du site.
18h restauration et buvette.
20h animations musicales avec DJ.
23h feu d’artifice et labyrinthe by night.

Animations pour enfants.

Ouvert à tous.   .

Quelennoc Plounéventer 29400 Finistère Bretagne  

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Le Labyrinthe Plounéven’terre inauguration 20 ans Plounéventer a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT ROSCOFF, COTE DES SABLES, ENCLOS PAROISSIAUX

À voir aussi à Plounéventer (Finistère)