Le Labyrinthe Plounéven’terre inauguration 20 ans Plounéventer
Le Labyrinthe Plounéven’terre inauguration 20 ans Plounéventer samedi 11 juillet 2026.
Plounéventer
Le Labyrinthe Plounéven’terre inauguration 20 ans
Quelennoc Plounéventer Finistère
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-11
fin : 2026-07-11
Date(s) :
2026-07-11
10h ouverture du site.
18h restauration et buvette.
20h animations musicales avec DJ.
23h feu d’artifice et labyrinthe by night.
Animations pour enfants.
Ouvert à tous. .
Quelennoc Plounéventer 29400 Finistère Bretagne
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Le Labyrinthe Plounéven’terre inauguration 20 ans Plounéventer a été mis à jour le 2026-06-26 par OT ROSCOFF, COTE DES SABLES, ENCLOS PAROISSIAUX
À voir aussi à Plounéventer (Finistère)
- La Belle Estivale Plounéventer 22 août 2026