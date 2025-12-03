LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES – L’AMPHITHEATRE Lyon

LE LAC DES CYGNES – BALLET ET ORCHESTRE – LE LAC DES CYGNES Début : 2026-05-20 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

Le Lac des Cygnes 2025-2026 : une tournée inoubliableLe Lac des Cygnes, chef-d'œuvre du ballet classique en deux actes, revient en 2025-2026 pour une tournée exceptionnelle en France et en Europe. Avec une toute nouvelle production, ce spectacle promet de vous émerveiller du début à la fin.L'histoire du prince Siegfried et de la princesse Odette reprend vie avec intensité. Odette, victime d'un sortilège cruel, est condamnée à vivre sous l'apparence d'un cygne le jour et retrouve sa forme humaine la nuit. Siegfried, fou d'amour, s'engage à briser ce sort. Arrivera-t-il à déjouer les pièges de Rothbart et à libérer Odette ? L'amour suffira-t-il pour triompher du mal ?Cette œuvre intemporelle, créée en 1875 par Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovski et sublimée en 1895 par le chorégraphe Marius Petipa, est devenue le symbole ultime du ballet romantique. Avec des scènes légendaires comme le célèbre pas de deux et la majestueuse danse des cygnes, ce ballet continue d'enchanter des générations entières.Une production pleine de magie pour 2025-2026Cette version de Le Lac des Cygnes propose, des décors enchanteurs qui plongent les spectateurs dans un univers féerique, des costumes somptueux et un orchestre accompagnant des danseurs professionnels.Un spectacle à ne pas manquer !Que vous soyez amateur de ballet ou simple curieux, ce spectacle est une expérience à partager en famille ou entre amis.Parfait pour petits et grands, Le Lac des Cygnes 2025-2026 vous invite à vivre un moment riche en émotions et en beauté.Réservez vos places dès maintenant et laissez-vous transporter par cette œuvre mythique qui traverse le temps !RESERVATIONS PMR : billetterie@franceconcert.frSwan Lake 2025-2026: an unforgettable tourSwan Lake, a masterpiece of classical ballet in two acts, returns in 2025-2026 for an exceptional tour in France and Europe. With a brand new production, this show promises to amaze you from start to finish.The story of Prince Siegfried and Princess Odette comes to life with intensity. Odette, victim of a cruel spell, is condemned to live in the form of a swan during the day and returns to her human form at night. Siegfried, madly in love, commits to breaking this spell. Will he manage to foil Rothbart's traps and free Odette? Will love be enough to triumph over evil?This timeless work, created in 1875 by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and sublimated in 1895 by the choreographer Marius Petipa, has become the ultimate symbol of romantic ballet. With legendary scenes such as the famous pas de deux and the majestic swan dance, this ballet continues to enchant entire generations.A production full of magic for 2025-2026This version of Swan Lake offers enchanting sets that immerse spectators in a magical world, sumptuous costumes and an orchestra accompanying professional dancers.A show not to be missed!Whether you are a ballet lover or simply curious, this show is an experience to share with family or friends.Perfect for young and old, Swan Lake 2025-2026 invites you to experience a moment rich in emotion and beauty.Reserve your seats now and let yourself be transported by this legendary work that stands the test of time!

L’AMPHITHEATRE 1 QUAI CHARLES DE GAULLE 69006 Lyon 69