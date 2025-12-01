Le Live de Noël Concert avec Les Suppos

ZI Peyrehitte LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-12-12 21:00:00

fin : 2025-12-12

2025-12-12

Concert rock ska punk avec LES SUPPOS

Restauration sur place Renseignements au 05 62 39 91 29

ZI Peyrehitte LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 91 29

English :

Rock ska punk concert with LES SUPPOS

Catering on site Information on 05 62 39 91 29

