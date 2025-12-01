Le Live de Noël Concert avec Les Suppos ZI Peyrehitte Lannemezan
Le Live de Noël Concert avec Les Suppos ZI Peyrehitte Lannemezan vendredi 12 décembre 2025.
ZI Peyrehitte Lannemezan Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-12-12 21:00:00
2025-12-12
Concert rock ska punk avec LES SUPPOS
Restauration sur place Renseignements au 05 62 39 91 29
ZI Peyrehitte LANNEMEZAN Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 91 29
English :
Rock ska punk concert with LES SUPPOS
Catering on site Information on 05 62 39 91 29
L’événement Le Live de Noël Concert avec Les Suppos Lannemezan a été mis à jour le 2025-12-09 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65