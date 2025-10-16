LE LIVRE COUP DE CŒUR Saint-Pons-de-Thomières

LE LIVRE COUP DE CŒUR Saint-Pons-de-Thomières jeudi 16 octobre 2025.

LE LIVRE COUP DE CŒUR

Médiathèque Pierre Granier Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-16

fin : 2025-10-16

Date(s) :

2025-10-16

Le livre coup de cœur avec Martine

Un livre, un auteur, un extrait.. Venez partager!

En partenariat avec la médiathèque de St-Pons

.

Médiathèque Pierre Granier Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 97 65 95 maisondesloisirs@cdcmc.fr

English :

Martine’s favorite book

A book, an author, an excerpt… Come and share!

In partnership with the St-Pons media library

German :

Das Lieblingsbuch mit Martine

Ein Buch, ein Autor, ein Auszug… Kommen Sie und teilen Sie es!

In Zusammenarbeit mit der Mediathek von St-Pons

Italiano :

Il libro preferito di Martine

Un libro, un autore, un estratto… Venite a condividere!

In collaborazione con la mediateca St-Pons

Espanol :

El libro favorito de Martine

Un libro, un autor, un extracto… ¡Ven a compartirlo!

En colaboración con la mediateca de St-Pons

L’événement LE LIVRE COUP DE CŒUR Saint-Pons-de-Thomières a été mis à jour le 2025-10-04 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC