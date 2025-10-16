LE LIVRE COUP DE CŒUR Saint-Pons-de-Thomières
Médiathèque Pierre Granier Saint-Pons-de-Thomières Hérault
Début : 2025-10-16
fin : 2025-10-16
2025-10-16
Le livre coup de cœur avec Martine
Un livre, un auteur, un extrait.. Venez partager!
En partenariat avec la médiathèque de St-Pons
Médiathèque Pierre Granier Saint-Pons-de-Thomières 34220 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 97 65 95 maisondesloisirs@cdcmc.fr
English :
Martine’s favorite book
A book, an author, an excerpt… Come and share!
In partnership with the St-Pons media library
German :
Das Lieblingsbuch mit Martine
Ein Buch, ein Autor, ein Auszug… Kommen Sie und teilen Sie es!
In Zusammenarbeit mit der Mediathek von St-Pons
Italiano :
Il libro preferito di Martine
Un libro, un autore, un estratto… Venite a condividere!
In collaborazione con la mediateca St-Pons
Espanol :
El libro favorito de Martine
Un libro, un autor, un extracto… ¡Ven a compartirlo!
En colaboración con la mediateca de St-Pons
L’événement LE LIVRE COUP DE CŒUR Saint-Pons-de-Thomières a été mis à jour le 2025-10-04 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC