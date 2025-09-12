Le Livre sur la Place L’Emission scientifique de Christophe Galfard Nancy

Le Livre sur la Place L’Emission scientifique de Christophe Galfard

1 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tous les samedis à 11h, l’astrophysicien Christophe Galfard propose une heure d’émission dédiée à l’actualité de la science et à sa vulgarisation, en compagnie d’un expert et d’un passionné de la thématique du jour.

Entrée sur réservation, billetterie en ligne et à l’Opéra dès le 2 septembre, 13h (max. 2 billets/pers.).Tout public

1 rue Sainte-Catherine Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 85 33 11

English :

Every Saturday at 11am, astrophysicist Christophe Galfard presents an hour-long program dedicated to science news and popularization, accompanied by an expert and an enthusiast on the topic of the day.

Reservations required, online ticketing and at the Opéra from September 2, 1pm (max. 2 tickets/person).

German :

Jeden Samstag um 11 Uhr präsentiert der Astrophysiker Christophe Galfard eine einstündige Sendung über aktuelle wissenschaftliche Themen und deren Popularisierung.

Eintritt nur mit Reservierung, Online-Kartenverkauf und in der Oper ab dem 2. September, 13 Uhr (max. 2 Karten/Person).

Italiano :

Ogni sabato alle 11, l’astrofisico Christophe Galfard presenta un programma di un’ora dedicato alle notizie scientifiche e alla loro divulgazione, in compagnia di un esperto e di un appassionato dell’argomento del giorno.

Prenotazione obbligatoria, biglietti disponibili online e all’Opéra a partire dalle 13.00 del 2 settembre (massimo 2 biglietti a persona).

Espanol :

Todos los sábados a las 11 de la mañana, el astrofísico Christophe Galfard presenta un programa de una hora dedicado a la actualidad científica y a su divulgación, en compañía de un experto y un aficionado al tema del día.

Reserva obligatoria, entradas disponibles en línea y en la Ópera a partir de las 13.00 h del 2 de septiembre (máx. 2 entradas/persona).

