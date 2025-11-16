LE LOTO DU FOOT Montarnaud
LE LOTO DU FOOT Montarnaud dimanche 16 novembre 2025.
LE LOTO DU FOOT
Montarnaud Hérault
Début : 2025-11-16
fin : 2025-11-16
2025-11-16
De nombreux lots à gagner ! Venez tenter votre chance
Organisé par le club de football: l’ASMPV
Montarnaud 34570 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 55 40 84
English :
Lots of prizes to be won! Come and try your luck
Organized by the ASMPV soccer club
German :
Zahlreiche Preise zu gewinnen! Kommen Sie und versuchen Sie Ihr Glück
Organisiert vom Fußballverein: ASMPV
Italiano :
Tanti premi in palio! Venite a tentare la fortuna
Organizzato dalla squadra di calcio dell’ASMPV
Espanol :
Muchos premios Ven a probar suerte
Organizado por el club de fútbol ASMPV
