LE LOTO DU THÉÂTRE DANS LES VIGNES Couffoulens

LE LOTO DU THÉÂTRE DANS LES VIGNES Couffoulens samedi 15 novembre 2025.

LE LOTO DU THÉÂTRE DANS LES VIGNES

Route de Pomas Hameau de Cornèze Couffoulens Aude

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-15 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-15

Date(s) :

2025-11-15

Jeanine et Josiane ont décidé d’organiser un loto au théâtre dans les vignes !

Elles investissent les lieux pour un moment spectaculaire et convivial, mêlant quines, double quines, carton plein et surprises artistiques.

Solo de danse, chanson en direct, poème chuchoté à l’oreille… que vont-elles inventer pour sublimer ce loto ?

Animé par Jeanine & Josiane Fannie Lineros et Loriane Wagner

3 CARTONS 10€

6 CARTONS 20€

.

Route de Pomas Hameau de Cornèze Couffoulens 11250 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 72 30 55

English :

Jeanine and Josiane have decided to organize a lotto at the theater in the vineyards!

They take over the venue for a spectacular and convivial event, mixing quines, double quines, full houses and artistic surprises.

A dance solo, a live song, a poem whispered in your ear? what will they invent to make this lotto even more special?

Hosted by Jeanine & Josiane Fannie Lineros and Loriane Wagner

3 BOXES 10?

6 BOXES 20?

German :

Jeanine und Josiane haben beschlossen, ein Lotto im Theater in den Weinbergen zu organisieren!

Sie besetzen die Räumlichkeiten für einen spektakulären und geselligen Moment, in dem sie Quines, Doppelquines, Volltreffer und künstlerische Überraschungen miteinander verbinden.

Ein Tanzsolo, ein Live-Song, ein ins Ohr geflüstertes Gedicht… was werden sie sich einfallen lassen, um das Lotto zu veredeln?

Moderation: Jeanine & Josiane Fannie Lineros und Loriane Wagner

3 KARTONS: 10?

6 KARTONS: 20?

Italiano :

Jeanine e Josiane hanno deciso di organizzare una lotteria a teatro tra i vigneti!

Si sono aggiudicate il locale per un evento spettacolare e conviviale, che combina dadi, doppi dadi, il tutto esaurito e sorprese artistiche.

Un assolo di danza, una canzone dal vivo, una poesia sussurrata all’orecchio: cosa si inventeranno per arricchire questa lotteria?

Ospitate da Jeanine & Josiane Fannie Lineros e Loriane Wagner

3 SCATOLE: 10?

6 SCATOLE: 20?

Espanol :

Jeanine y Josiane han decidido organizar una lotería en el teatro de los viñedos

Se apoderan del lugar para un acontecimiento espectacular y distendido, combinando dados, dobles dados, lleno total y sorpresas artísticas.

Un solo de baile, una canción en directo, un poema susurrado al oído… ¿qué se les ocurrirá para realzar esta lotería?

Presentado por Jeanine & Josiane Fannie Lineros y Loriane Wagner

3 CAJAS: 10?

6 CAJAS: 20?

L’événement LE LOTO DU THÉÂTRE DANS LES VIGNES Couffoulens a été mis à jour le 2025-09-08 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Grand Carcassonne Tourisme