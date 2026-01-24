Le Magicien d’Oz D’après la comédie musicale The Wizard of Oz · Ars Lyrica place Aletti Vichy

Le Magicien d’Oz D’après la comédie musicale The Wizard of Oz · Ars Lyrica

Conte intemporel pour petits et grands, popularisé au cinéma par l’inoubliable Judy Garland, Le Magicien d’Oz s’impose comme l’un des grands classiques de la comédie musicale américaine.

place Aletti Opéra de Vichy Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 30 50 30 billetterie@vichyculture.fr

A timeless tale for young and old alike, popularized in the cinema by the unforgettable Judy Garland, The Wizard of Oz is one of the great classics of American musical comedy.

