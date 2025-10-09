Le Manoir des Ronce Projection d’un film local autoréalisé Cinéma Familia de Jonzac Jonzac

Cinéma Familia de Jonzac 1 rue Saint Gervais Jonzac Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-10-09

fin : 2025-10-09

2025-10-09

Un concept et une idée original d’Ezzio Ceccarello, produit par 4.2.2 dirigé par Antoine Sirdey. Le film à l’ambiance Escape game a été tourné le 7 mai 2025 au Château de Puyrigaud à Léoville grâce au soutien des propriétaires M. et Mme Lassalle.

Cinéma Familia de Jonzac 1 rue Saint Gervais Jonzac 17500 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 49 99 45 les-bonimenteurs@orange.fr

English :

An original concept and idea by Ezzio Ceccarello, produced by 4.2.2 directed by Antoine Sirdey. The Escape game-style film was shot on May 7, 2025 at Château de Puyrigaud in Léoville, thanks to the support of the owners, Mr. and Mrs. Lassalle.

German :

Ein Konzept und eine Originalidee von Ezzio Ceccarello, produziert von 4.2.2 unter der Leitung von Antoine Sirdey. Der Film mit Escape-Game-Atmosphäre wurde am 7. Mai 2025 im Château de Puyrigaud in Léoville dank der Unterstützung der Eigentümer M. und Mme Lassalle gedreht.

Italiano :

Un’idea originale di Ezzio Ceccarello, prodotta da 4.2.2 con la regia di Antoine Sirdey. Il film in stile Escape Game è stato girato il 7 maggio 2025 presso lo Château de Puyrigaud a Léoville, grazie al supporto dei proprietari, i signori Lassalle.

Espanol :

Un concepto y una idea originales de Ezzio Ceccarello, producido por 4.2.2 y dirigido por Antoine Sirdey. La película, al estilo de Escape Game, se rodó el 7 de mayo de 2025 en el Château de Puyrigaud, en Léoville, gracias al apoyo de los propietarios, el Sr. y la Sra. Lassalle.

