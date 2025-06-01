Le marais de Truttemer Vire Normandie Calvados

Le marais de Truttemer Vire Normandie Calvados 1 juillet 2025

Le marais de Truttemer

Le marais de Truttemer Place Georges Patard 14500 Vire Normandie Calvados Normandie

Durée : 90 Distance : 6400.0 Tarif :

Circuit très facile idéal en famille. Départ de la place Georges Patard, de Truttemer-le-Grand

http://www.paysdevire-normandie-tourisme.fr/ +33 2 31 66 28 50

English : Le marais de Truttemer

An easy circuit ideal for families. Departure from Saint Martin church in Truttemer-le-Grand to explore the Virois bocage.

Deutsch :

Sehr einfache Strecke, ideal für Familien. Start am Place Georges Patard, in Truttemer-le-Grand

Italiano :

Un percorso molto semplice, ideale per le famiglie. Partenza da Place Georges Patard, Truttemer-le-Grand

Español :

Una ruta muy fácil, ideal para familias. Salida desde Place Georges Patard, Truttemer-le-Grand

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-16 par Normandie Tourisme