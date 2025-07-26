Le marchand de bonheur Redon

Le marchand de bonheur Redon samedi 26 juillet 2025.

Le marchand de bonheur

4 quai Surcouf Redon Ille-et-Vilaine

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-26 20:00:00
fin : 2025-07-26 21:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-26

Spectacle musical amateur, entouré de professionnels du spectacle de l’Association Harmonie par le Chant de Allaire.   .

4 quai Surcouf Redon 35600 Ille-et-Vilaine Bretagne +33 2 99 71 95 88 

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Le marchand de bonheur Redon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-22 par OT PAYS DE REDON