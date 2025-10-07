Le Marché fait son show bd Briand Royan

Début : Mardi 2025-10-07 09:30:00

fin : 2025-10-28

2025-10-07

Les chefs de Saveurs d’Ici Cuisine de Chef des restaurants gastronomiques du Pays Royannais cuisinent sur le Marché de Royan, partagent leurs secrets culinaires et font goûter leur recette !

bd Briand Marché Central Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 58 48 78 24 marcheroyan@gmail.com

English :

The Saveurs d?Ici Cuisine de Chef chefs from the gourmet restaurants of the Royan region are cooking at the Royan Market, sharing their culinary secrets and letting people taste their recipes!

German :

Die Köche von Saveurs d?Ici Cuisine de Chef aus den Gourmetrestaurants des Pays Royannais kochen auf dem Markt von Royan, teilen ihre kulinarischen Geheimnisse und lassen ihre Rezepte probieren!

Italiano :

Gli chef Saveurs d’Ici Cuisine de Chef dei ristoranti gourmet della regione di Royan cucineranno al mercato di Royan, condividendo i loro segreti culinari e facendovi assaggiare le loro ricette!

Espanol :

Los chefs de Saveurs d’Ici Cuisine de Chef de los restaurantes gastronómicos de la región de Royan cocinarán en el mercado de Royan, compartirán sus secretos culinarios y le permitirán degustar sus recetas

L’événement Le Marché fait son show Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-09-16 par Mairie de Royan