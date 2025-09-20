Le marché municipal de Péronne Péronne

Place Louis Daudré Péronne Somme

Début : 2025-09-20 07:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 13:00:00

2025-09-20 2025-09-27 2025-10-04 2025-10-11 2025-10-18 2025-10-25 2025-11-01 2025-11-08 2025-11-15 2025-11-22 2025-11-29 2025-12-06 2025-12-13 2025-12-20 2025-12-27

Chaque samedi, les places du commandant Louis Daudré et André Audinot accueillent les producteurs locaux et autres commerces itinérants lors du marché municipal.

Devant le château et l’hôtel de ville, ce marché hebdomadaire est l’occasion, pour les touristes comme pour les locaux, de remplir le panier de savoureux produits de notre terroir dans une ambiance conviviale et dans un écrin historique.

Place Louis Daudré Péronne 80200 Somme Hauts-de-France accueil@hautesomme-tourisme.com

English :

Every Saturday, the Place du Commandant Louis Daudré and the Place André Audinot play host to local producers and itinerant traders at the municipal market.

In front of the château and town hall, this weekly market is an opportunity for tourists and locals alike to fill their baskets with tasty local produce in a friendly atmosphere and historic setting.

German :

Jeden Samstag findet auf dem Place du commandant Louis Daudré und dem Place André Audinot der Stadtmarkt statt, auf dem lokale Erzeuger und andere mobile Geschäfte ihre Waren anbieten.

Vor dem Schloss und dem Rathaus bietet dieser Wochenmarkt sowohl Touristen als auch Einheimischen die Gelegenheit, ihren Einkaufskorb mit leckeren Produkten aus unserer Region zu füllen, und das in einer geselligen Atmosphäre und vor historischer Kulisse.

Italiano :

Ogni sabato, la Place du Commandant Louis Daudré e la Place André Audinot ospitano i produttori locali e i commercianti ambulanti del mercato comunale.

Il mercato settimanale, che si svolge di fronte al castello e al municipio, offre a turisti e abitanti del luogo l’opportunità di riempire i loro cestini di gustosi prodotti locali in un’atmosfera amichevole e in un ambiente storico.

Espanol :

Todos los sábados, la plaza del Comandante Louis Daudré y la plaza André Audinot acogen a los productores locales y a otros comerciantes ambulantes en el mercado municipal.

Situado frente al castillo y el ayuntamiento, este mercado semanal es una oportunidad para que turistas y lugareños llenen sus cestas de sabrosos productos locales en un ambiente agradable y un entorno histórico.

