Le Noël d’Aliénor Fontevraud-l’Abbaye

Le Noël d’Aliénor

Place des Plantagênets Fontevraud-l’Abbaye Maine-et-Loire

Début : 2025-12-13 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13 18:00:00

2025-12-13

Fontevraud s’habille de lumière et de poésie pour vous faire vivre une journée hivernale hors du temps. Petits et grands y sont invités à partager des instants chaleureux et créatifs, bercés par l’atmosphère unique des fêtes de fin d’année.

Place des Plantagênets Fontevraud-l’Abbaye 49590 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire billetterie@fontevraud.fr

English :

Fontevraud is decked out in light and poetry for a timeless winter day. Young and old are invited to share warm, creative moments, lulled by the unique atmosphere of the festive season.

German :

Fontevraud kleidet sich in Licht und Poesie, um Ihnen einen zeitlosen Wintertag zu bescheren. Groß und Klein sind eingeladen, warme und kreative Momente zu teilen und sich von der einzigartigen Atmosphäre der Weihnachtszeit einlullen zu lassen.

Italiano :

Fontevraud si veste di luce e poesia per una giornata invernale fuori dal tempo. Grandi e piccini sono invitati a condividere momenti caldi e creativi, cullati dall’atmosfera unica della stagione delle feste.

Espanol :

Fontevraud se viste de luz y poesía para un día invernal fuera del tiempo. Jóvenes y mayores están invitados a compartir momentos cálidos y creativos, arrullados por la atmósfera única de la época festiva.

