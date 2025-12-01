Le Père Noël en traineau Parking du Marché Central Royan
Le Père Noël en traineau Parking du Marché Central Royan samedi 20 décembre 2025.
Le Père Noël en traineau
Parking du Marché Central 72 rue Pierre Loti Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-20 10:00:00
fin : 2025-12-24 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-20
Le Père Noël viendra en traineau du 20 au 24 décembre et invite les enfants à monter à bord.
Parking du Marché Central 72 rue Pierre Loti Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 58 48 78 24 marcheroyan@gmail.com
English :
Santa Claus will be coming by sleigh from December 20 to 24, and children are invited to come aboard.
German :
Der Weihnachtsmann kommt vom 20. bis 24. Dezember mit seinem Schlitten und lädt die Kinder ein, mit ihm zu fahren.
Italiano :
Babbo Natale arriverà in slitta dal 20 al 24 dicembre e invita i bambini a salire a bordo.
Espanol :
Papá Noel vendrá en trineo del 20 al 24 de diciembre e invita a los niños a subir a bordo.
