Le Père Noël en traineau Parking du Marché Central Royan

Le Père Noël en traineau

Parking du Marché Central 72 rue Pierre Loti Royan Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-12-20 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-24 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-20

Le Père Noël viendra en traineau du 20 au 24 décembre et invite les enfants à monter à bord.

English :

Santa Claus will be coming by sleigh from December 20 to 24, and children are invited to come aboard.

German :

Der Weihnachtsmann kommt vom 20. bis 24. Dezember mit seinem Schlitten und lädt die Kinder ein, mit ihm zu fahren.

Italiano :

Babbo Natale arriverà in slitta dal 20 al 24 dicembre e invita i bambini a salire a bordo.

Espanol :

Papá Noel vendrá en trineo del 20 al 24 de diciembre e invita a los niños a subir a bordo.

L’événement Le Père Noël en traineau Royan a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par Mairie de Royan