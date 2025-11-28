Le petit marché de Noël Pont Coblant Pleyben
Le petit marché de Noël Pont Coblant Pleyben vendredi 28 novembre 2025.
Le petit marché de Noël
Pont Coblant Bistro du canal Pleyben Finistère
Début : 2025-11-28 16:30:00
fin : 2025-11-28
2025-11-28
Le bistrot du canal vous ouvre ses portes aux artisans locaux. Le temps d’un verre et vous trouverez l’inspiration pour vos cadeaux de noël bière, bijoux, tisanes, tableaux… il y en aura pour tout les goûts ! .
Pont Coblant Bistro du canal Pleyben 29190 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 21 62 00 80
