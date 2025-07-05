Le Petit Prince Thionville

Le Petit Prince

30 boulevard Foch Thionville Moselle

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2026-04-22 15:00:00

fin : 2026-04-22

2026-04-22

Après la chute de son avion dans le désert, un aviateur rencontre le Petit Prince, un enfant venu des étoiles. Ensemble, ils explorent les thèmes essentiels de la vie amitié, amour, perte et beauté des relations humaines. Adapté fidèlement du chefd’œuvre de Saint Exupéry, ce spectacle mêle jeu d’acteurs, réalité augmentée et guitare en live, invitant petits et grands à redécouvrir la tendresse et la profondeur de ce conte universel.

Mise en scène François Ha Van

Avec Hoël Le Corre

Création de magie augmentée Moulla

Création graphique Augmented Magic

Merci à Philippe Torreton, d’avoir prêté sa voix à Saint-Exupéry.Enfants

English :

After his plane crashes in the desert, an aviator meets The Little Prince, a child from the stars. Together, they explore the essential themes of life: friendship, love, loss and the beauty of human relationships. Faithfully adapted from Saint Exupéry’s masterpiece, this show combines acting, augmented reality and live guitar, inviting young and old alike to rediscover the tenderness and depth of this universal tale.

Directed by François Ha Van

With Hoël Le Corre

Augmented magic creation: Moulla

Graphic design: Augmented Magic

Thanks to Philippe Torreton for lending his voice to Saint-Exupéry.

German :

Nachdem sein Flugzeug in der Wüste abgestürzt ist, trifft ein Flieger auf den Kleinen Prinzen, ein Kind, das von den Sternen kommt. Gemeinsam erforschen sie die wesentlichen Themen des Lebens: Freundschaft, Liebe, Verlust und die Schönheit menschlicher Beziehungen. In dieser getreuen Adaption von Saint Exupérys Meisterwerk vermischen sich Schauspiel, Augmented Reality und Live-Gitarrenmusik, um Groß und Klein dazu einzuladen, die Zärtlichkeit und Tiefe dieses universellen Märchens neu zu entdecken.

Regie: François Ha Van

Mit Hoël Le Corre

Gestaltung von Augmented Magic: Moulla

Grafische Gestaltung: Augmented Magic

Vielen Dank an Philippe Torreton, der Saint-Exupéry seine Stimme geliehen hat.

Italiano :

Dopo un incidente aereo nel deserto, un aviatore incontra il Piccolo Principe, un bambino venuto dalle stelle. Insieme esplorano i temi essenziali della vita: amicizia, amore, perdita e la bellezza delle relazioni umane. Adattato fedelmente dal capolavoro di Saint Exupéry, questo spettacolo combina recitazione, realtà aumentata e chitarra dal vivo, invitando grandi e piccini a riscoprire la tenerezza e la profondità di questo racconto universale.

Regia di François Ha Van

Con Hoël Le Corre

Creazione di magia aumentata: Moulla

Progetto grafico: Magia aumentata

Grazie a Philippe Torreton per aver prestato la sua voce a Saint-Exupéry.

Espanol :

Tras estrellarse su avión en el desierto, un aviador conoce al Principito, un niño de las estrellas. Juntos exploran los temas esenciales de la vida: la amistad, el amor, la pérdida y la belleza de las relaciones humanas. Fiel adaptación de la obra maestra de Saint Exupéry, este espectáculo combina actuación, realidad aumentada y guitarra en directo, invitando a pequeños y mayores a redescubrir la ternura y la profundidad de este cuento universal.

Dirección: François Ha Van

Con Hoël Le Corre

Creación de magia aumentada: Moulla

Diseño gráfico: Augmented Magic

Gracias a Philippe Torreton por prestar su voz a Saint-Exupéry.

