Le Piano de Brahms – Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement, 5 juin 2025 20:00, Lyon 3e Arrondissement.
Rhône
Le Piano de Brahms Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) 149 rue Garibaldi Lyon 3e Arrondissement Rhône
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 44 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-05 20:00:00
fin : 2025-06-05
Date(s) :
2025-06-05
2025-06-06
Invitant les musiciens de l’ONL à ses côtés, Alexander Melnikov révèle un Brahms à double dimension, de la grandeur symphonique à l’intimité du salon.
.
Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) 149 rue Garibaldi
Lyon 3e Arrondissement 69003 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 78 95 95 95
English :
Inviting the musicians of the ONL to join him, Alexander Melnikov reveals a Brahms with two dimensions, from symphonic grandeur to the intimacy of the living room.
German :
Mit den Musikern des ONL an seiner Seite enthüllt Alexander Melnikov einen Brahms in zwei Dimensionen, von der symphonischen Größe bis zur Intimität des Salons.
Italiano :
Invitando i musicisti dell’ONL a unirsi a lui, Alexander Melnikov rivela un Brahms in due dimensioni, dalla grandezza sinfonica all’intimità del salotto.
Espanol :
Invitando a los músicos de la ONL a unirse a él, Alexander Melnikov revela un Brahms en dos dimensiones, de la grandeza sinfónica a la intimidad de la sala de estar.
L’événement Le Piano de Brahms Lyon 3e Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2025-05-19 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès / ONLYLYON Tourisme