Le Piano de Brahms – Auditorium de Lyon Orchestre national de Lyon (ONL) Lyon 3e Arrondissement, 5 juin 2025 20:00, Lyon 3e Arrondissement.

Invitant les musiciens de l’ONL à ses côtés, Alexander Melnikov révèle un Brahms à double dimension, de la grandeur symphonique à l’intimité du salon.

English :

Inviting the musicians of the ONL to join him, Alexander Melnikov reveals a Brahms with two dimensions, from symphonic grandeur to the intimacy of the living room.

German :

Mit den Musikern des ONL an seiner Seite enthüllt Alexander Melnikov einen Brahms in zwei Dimensionen, von der symphonischen Größe bis zur Intimität des Salons.

Italiano :

Invitando i musicisti dell’ONL a unirsi a lui, Alexander Melnikov rivela un Brahms in due dimensioni, dalla grandezza sinfonica all’intimità del salotto.

Espanol :

Invitando a los músicos de la ONL a unirse a él, Alexander Melnikov revela un Brahms en dos dimensiones, de la grandeza sinfónica a la intimidad de la sala de estar.

