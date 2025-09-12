Le Plouf #3 Festival Débranché à Figeac Figeac

Terrasses du Puy 2 rue V.Delbos Figeac Lot

Gratuit

Début : 2025-09-12

fin : 2025-09-13

2025-09-12 2025-09-13 2025-09-14

Festival culturel en plein air mêlant concerts, théâtre, ateliers participatifs et jeux pour petits et grands. Le tout dans une ambiance festive, inclusive et familiale ! .

Terrasses du Puy 2 rue V.Delbos Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie

English :

Open-air cultural festival featuring concerts, theater, participatory workshops and games for young and old

German :

Kulturfestival unter freiem Himmel mit Konzerten, Theater, partizipativen Workshops und Spielen für Groß und Klein

Italiano :

Un festival culturale all’aperto che combina concerti, teatro, laboratori partecipativi e giochi per grandi e piccini

Espanol :

Festival cultural al aire libre que combina conciertos, teatro, talleres participativos y juegos para grandes y pequeños

