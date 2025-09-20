Le Pré en Fête Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières

Le Pré en Fête Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Le Pré en Fête

Le Pré d’Autheuil Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : – –

Date :

Début : 2025-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20

Date(s) :

2025-09-20 2025-09-21

Préparatifs et apéro-dîner le samedi 20. Animations et ateliers le dimanche 21 ateliers (potagers mandala, permaculture, haie sèche, toilettes écologiques, land art…), animations (émouvantails, jeux en bois), animation musicale dimanche midi avec Gavroche and Co.

Le 20, on démarre en beauté avec les préparatifs et un apéro-dîner partagé pour se mettre dans l’ambiance

Et le 21, place aux animations et aux ateliers… à la musique, aux rires, aux rencontres et à la magie de ce lieu vivant et partagé. .

Le Pré d’Autheuil Cloyes-les-Trois-Rivières 28220 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire lechantdescoquelicots28@gmail.com

English :

Preparations and aperitif-dinner on Saturday 20th. Activities and workshops on Sunday 21st: workshops (mandala vegetable gardens, permaculture, dry hedging, ecological toilets, land art…), activities (scarecrows, wooden games), musical entertainment on Sunday lunchtime with Gavroche and Co.

German :

Vorbereitungen und Aperitif mit Abendessen am Samstag, den 20. Animationen und Workshops am Sonntag, den 21.: Workshops (Mandala-Gemüsegarten, Permakultur, Trockenhecke, ökologische Toiletten, Land Art…), Animationen (Vogelscheuchen, Holzspiele), musikalische Unterhaltung am Sonntagmittag mit Gavr

Italiano :

Preparazione e aperitivo-cena sabato 20. Animazione e laboratori domenica 21: laboratori (orti mandala, permacultura, siepi secche, bagni ecologici, land art, ecc.), animazione (spaventapasseri, giochi in legno), intrattenimento musicale domenica a pranzo con Gavroche e Co.

Espanol :

Preparativos y aperitivo-cena el sábado 20. Animación y talleres el domingo 21: talleres (huertos mandala, permacultura, setos secos, aseos ecológicos, land art, etc.), animación (espantapájaros, juegos de madera), animación musical el domingo al mediodía con Gavroche and Co.

