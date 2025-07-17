LE PRODUCTEUR À LA UNE ALEXANDRE MOVIA LA BUTINADE Aspet 17 juillet 2025 10:00
Haute-Garonne
LE PRODUCTEUR À LA UNE ALEXANDRE MOVIA LA BUTINADE OFFICE DE TOURISME CAGIRE GARONNE SALAT Aspet Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-17 10:00:00
fin : 2025-07-17 12:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-17
Rencontre avec un apiculteur local (Saint-Martory), producteur de miel, bougies et du pollen.
Dégustation, vente. .
OFFICE DE TOURISME CAGIRE GARONNE SALAT
Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 32 09 59 39
English :
Meeting with a local beekeeper (Saint-Martory), producer of honey, candles and pollen.
German :
Treffen mit einem lokalen Bienenzüchter (Saint-Martory), der Honig, Kerzen und Pollen produziert.
Italiano :
Incontro con un apicoltore locale (Saint-Martory), che produce miele, candele e polline.
Espanol :
Conozca a un apicultor local (Saint-Martory), que produce miel, velas y polen.
L’événement LE PRODUCTEUR À LA UNE ALEXANDRE MOVIA LA BUTINADE Aspet a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE