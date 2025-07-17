LE PRODUCTEUR À LA UNE ALEXANDRE MOVIA LA BUTINADE Aspet 17 juillet 2025 10:00

Haute-Garonne

LE PRODUCTEUR À LA UNE ALEXANDRE MOVIA LA BUTINADE OFFICE DE TOURISME CAGIRE GARONNE SALAT Aspet Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-17 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-17 12:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-17

Rencontre avec un apiculteur local (Saint-Martory), producteur de miel, bougies et du pollen.

Dégustation, vente. .

OFFICE DE TOURISME CAGIRE GARONNE SALAT

Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 32 09 59 39

English :

Meeting with a local beekeeper (Saint-Martory), producer of honey, candles and pollen.

German :

Treffen mit einem lokalen Bienenzüchter (Saint-Martory), der Honig, Kerzen und Pollen produziert.

Italiano :

Incontro con un apicoltore locale (Saint-Martory), che produce miele, candele e polline.

Espanol :

Conozca a un apicultor local (Saint-Martory), que produce miel, velas y polen.

L’événement LE PRODUCTEUR À LA UNE ALEXANDRE MOVIA LA BUTINADE Aspet a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE