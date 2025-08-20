Le p’tit ciné du Carcoilh: Intouchable Hastingues

Le p’tit ciné du Carcoilh: Intouchable Hastingues mercredi 20 août 2025.

Le p’tit ciné du Carcoilh: Intouchable

8 Place du Général Monsabert Hastingues Landes

2025-08-20

Venez profiter au Jardin du Carcoilh d’un séance de cinéma en pleine air. Diffusion de Intouchable de Eric Toledano et Olivier Nakache.

8 Place du Général Monsabert Hastingues 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 80 52 32 09

English : Le p’tit ciné du Carcoilh: Intouchable

Come and enjoy an open-air cinema session in the Jardin du Carcoilh. Screening of Intouchable by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache.

German : Le p’tit ciné du Carcoilh: Intouchable

Genießen Sie im Jardin du Carcoilh eine Filmvorführung unter freiem Himmel. Gezeigt wird der Film Intouchable von Eric Toledano und Olivier Nakache.

Italiano :

Venite a godervi una sessione di cinema all’aperto nel Jardin du Carcoilh. Proiezione di Intouchable di Eric Toledano e Olivier Nakache.

Espanol : Le p’tit ciné du Carcoilh: Intouchable

Venga a disfrutar de una sesión de cine al aire libre en el Jardin du Carcoilh. Proyección de Intouchable de Eric Toledano y Olivier Nakache.

