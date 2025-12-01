Le Puy O’night Le Puy-en-Velay

Le Puy O’night

Place du Marché Couvert Le Puy-en-Velay Haute-Loire

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

par personne

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13 17:00:00

fin : 2025-12-13 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Animation et course d’orientation urbaine ! Venez chercher les balises dans les ruelles de la vieille ville ! Ouvert à tous initié, débutant coureur/marcheur, enfants ou adultes, seul ou en famille. Organisé par le Club Azimut 43.

Place du Marché Couvert Le Puy-en-Velay 43000 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 63 71 52 86 club.azimut43@gmail.com

English :

Animation and urban orienteering race! Come and search for beacons in the narrow streets of the old town! Open to all: initiates, beginner runners/walkers, children or adults, alone or with the family. Organized by Club Azimut 43.

German :

Animation und städtischer Orientierungslauf! Suchen Sie die Markierungen in den Gassen der Altstadt! Offen für alle: Eingeweihte, Anfänger Läufer/Wanderer, Kinder oder Erwachsene, allein oder mit der Familie. Organisiert vom Club Azimut 43.

Italiano :

Attività e gara di orienteering urbano! Venite a cercare i fari nelle stradine del centro storico! Aperto a tutti: principianti, corridori/camminatori, bambini o adulti, da soli o in famiglia. Organizzato dal Club Azimut 43.

Espanol :

¡Actividades y carrera de orientación urbana! ¡Ven a buscar las balizas por las callejuelas del casco antiguo! Abierto a todos: principiantes, corredores/caminantes, niños o adultos, solos o en familia. Organizado por el Club Azimut 43.

