Le Quatuor à cornes Là-haut sur la montagne, Espace municipal Jean Vilar, Arcueil
Le Quatuor à cornes Là-haut sur la montagne, Espace municipal Jean Vilar, Arcueil samedi 2 mai 2026.
Le Quatuor à cornes Là-haut sur la montagne Samedi 2 mai, 15h45 Espace municipal Jean Vilar Val-de-Marne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-02T15:45:00+02:00 – 2026-05-02T16:27:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-02T15:45:00+02:00 – 2026-05-02T16:27:00+02:00
Espace municipal Jean Vilar 1, rue Paul Signac, Arcueil Arcueil 94110 Val-de-Marne Île-de-France [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.ticketingcine.fr?nc=1232&idMS=FRP0LMX&ps=scare »}]
Ciné-goûter – Programme de 3 courts métrages d’animation. Espace municipal Jean Vilar Le Quatuor à cornes Là-haut sur la montagne