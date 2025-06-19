Le Relais en mode night party – Manderen-Ritzing 19 juin 2025 19:00

Moselle

Le Relais en mode night party Manderen-Ritzing Moselle

Le Relais en MODE NIGHT PARTY!

Dès 19h , le Relais Manderen passe en mode NIGHT PARTY

Combo parfait pour une soirée fun animée par DJ Marty

Menu

Planche de charcuteries locales

Planche Mix Grill BBQ avec pommes de terres rôties et salade

Café ou Thé Gourmand

Pour les retardataires à partir de 21h00, entrée soirée + conso au choix.

Places limitées

Pour les groupes de plus de 10 personnes, pensez à appeler avant.Adultes

Manderen-Ritzing 57480 Moselle Grand Est +33 9 78 81 60 89 contact@relaismanderen.com

English :

Le Relais in NIGHT PARTY MODE!

From 7pm, Le Relais Manderen goes NIGHT PARTY!

The perfect combo for a fun-filled evening hosted by DJ Marty

Menu

Local charcuterie board

Mix Grill BBQ with roasted potatoes and salad

Gourmet coffee or tea

For latecomers after 9:00 pm, evening admission + choice of beverage.

Limited seating

For groups of more than 10 people, please call ahead.

German :

Das Relais im NIGHT PARTY MODE!

Ab 19 Uhr wird das Relais Manderen in den NIGHT PARTY-Modus versetzt

Die perfekte Kombination für einen lustigen Abend, der von DJ Marty moderiert wird

Menü

Brett mit lokalen Wurstwaren

Platte Mix Grill BBQ mit Röstkartoffeln und Salat

Kaffee oder Tee Gourmand

Für Nachzügler ab 21.00 Uhr: Eintritt für den Abend + Getränk nach Wahl.

Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen

Für Gruppen ab 10 Personen, denken Sie daran, vorher anzurufen.

Italiano :

Le Relais in modalità NIGHT PARTY!

Dalle 19.00, Le Relais Manderen entra in modalità NIGHT PARTY

La combinazione perfetta per una serata all’insegna del divertimento con DJ Marty

Menu

Tagliere di salumi locali

Mix Grill BBQ con patate arrosto e insalata

Caffè o tè gourmet

Per i ritardatari dalle 21:00, ingresso serale + drink a scelta.

Posti a sedere limitati

Per gruppi di oltre 10 persone, si prega di chiamare in anticipo.

Espanol :

¡Le Relais en MODO FIESTA NOCTURNA!

A partir de las 19:00, Le Relais Manderen se pone en modo FIESTA NOCTURNA

La combinación perfecta para una velada divertida con DJ Marty

Menú

Tabla de embutidos locales

Parrillada mixta con patatas asadas y ensalada

Café o té gourmet

Para los que lleguen tarde a partir de las 21:00, entrada de noche + bebida a elegir.

Aforo limitado

Para grupos de más de 10 personas, llamar con antelación.

