Le Relais en mode night party – Manderen-Ritzing 19 juin 2025 19:00
Moselle
Le Relais en mode night party Manderen-Ritzing Moselle
Le Relais en MODE NIGHT PARTY!
Dès 19h , le Relais Manderen passe en mode NIGHT PARTY
Combo parfait pour une soirée fun animée par DJ Marty
Menu
Planche de charcuteries locales
Planche Mix Grill BBQ avec pommes de terres rôties et salade
Café ou Thé Gourmand
Pour les retardataires à partir de 21h00, entrée soirée + conso au choix.
Places limitées
Pour les groupes de plus de 10 personnes, pensez à appeler avant.Adultes
Manderen-Ritzing 57480 Moselle Grand Est +33 9 78 81 60 89 contact@relaismanderen.com
English :
Le Relais in NIGHT PARTY MODE!
From 7pm, Le Relais Manderen goes NIGHT PARTY!
The perfect combo for a fun-filled evening hosted by DJ Marty
Menu
Local charcuterie board
Mix Grill BBQ with roasted potatoes and salad
Gourmet coffee or tea
For latecomers after 9:00 pm, evening admission + choice of beverage.
Limited seating
For groups of more than 10 people, please call ahead.
German :
Das Relais im NIGHT PARTY MODE!
Ab 19 Uhr wird das Relais Manderen in den NIGHT PARTY-Modus versetzt
Die perfekte Kombination für einen lustigen Abend, der von DJ Marty moderiert wird
Menü
Brett mit lokalen Wurstwaren
Platte Mix Grill BBQ mit Röstkartoffeln und Salat
Kaffee oder Tee Gourmand
Für Nachzügler ab 21.00 Uhr: Eintritt für den Abend + Getränk nach Wahl.
Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen
Für Gruppen ab 10 Personen, denken Sie daran, vorher anzurufen.
Italiano :
Le Relais in modalità NIGHT PARTY!
Dalle 19.00, Le Relais Manderen entra in modalità NIGHT PARTY
La combinazione perfetta per una serata all’insegna del divertimento con DJ Marty
Menu
Tagliere di salumi locali
Mix Grill BBQ con patate arrosto e insalata
Caffè o tè gourmet
Per i ritardatari dalle 21:00, ingresso serale + drink a scelta.
Posti a sedere limitati
Per gruppi di oltre 10 persone, si prega di chiamare in anticipo.
Espanol :
¡Le Relais en MODO FIESTA NOCTURNA!
A partir de las 19:00, Le Relais Manderen se pone en modo FIESTA NOCTURNA
La combinación perfecta para una velada divertida con DJ Marty
Menú
Tabla de embutidos locales
Parrillada mixta con patatas asadas y ensalada
Café o té gourmet
Para los que lleguen tarde a partir de las 21:00, entrada de noche + bebida a elegir.
Aforo limitado
Para grupos de más de 10 personas, llamar con antelación.
L’événement Le Relais en mode night party Manderen-Ritzing a été mis à jour le 2025-06-09 par TROIS FRONTIERES TOURISME