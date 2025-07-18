Le Road Movie du taureau bleu Saint-Germain-Laprade

8 place de l’église Saint-Germain-Laprade Haute-Loire

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Début : Vendredi 2025-07-18 19:00:00

Frédéric Naud vous embarque dans un road-movie, avec une joyeuse bande de bras cassés , assoiffée de liberté et de grands espaces, qui pique un minibus du foyer Arc-en-ciel et part sur les traces d’un mystérieux taureau bleu.

Direction La Baule.

8 place de l’église Saint-Germain-Laprade 43700 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 71 20 43 90 loulio@etik.com

English :

Frédéric Naud takes you on a road-movie, with a merry band of « broken arms », thirsting for freedom and wide-open spaces, who steal a minibus from the Arc-en-ciel hostel and set off on the trail of a mysterious blue bull.

Direction: La Baule.

German :

Frédéric Naud nimmt Sie mit auf ein Roadmovie mit einer fröhlichen Bande von « gebrochenen Armen », die nach Freiheit und weiten Landschaften dürstet. Sie klauen einen Kleinbus des Heims Arc-en-ciel und begeben sich auf die Spuren eines mysteriösen blauen Stieres.

Richtung: La Baule.

Italiano :

Frédéric Naud vi porta in un road movie con un’allegra banda di « braccia rotte », assetati di libertà e di vita all’aria aperta, che rubano un minibus dall’ostello Arc-en-ciel e si mettono sulle tracce di un misterioso toro blu.

Destinazione: La Baule.

Espanol :

Frédéric Naud te lleva de road movie con una alegre banda de « brazos rotos », sedientos de libertad y de aire libre, que roban un minibús del albergue Arc-en-ciel y parten tras la pista de un misterioso toro azul.

Destino: La Baule.

