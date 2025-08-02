Le Rond Point en fête ce soir on danse Parking Domino Saint-Priest-de-Gimel

Le Rond Point en fête ce soir on danse Parking Domino Saint-Priest-de-Gimel samedi 2 août 2025.

Parking Domino Saint-Priest-de-Gimel Corrèze

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-08-02
Menu Wraps thon-poivrons Cochon et agneau à la bronche Camembert dans la braise Crêpes myrtilles ou Nutella Tarif 20 € / enfants 12 € –   .

Parking Domino Gare de Corrèze Saint-Priest-de-Gimel 19800 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 44 40 24 96 

