Le routard – Maison des Arts Allonnes, 17 juin 2025 14:30, Allonnes.
Sarthe
Le routard Maison des Arts 18 Rue Georges Bizet Allonnes Sarthe
Début : 2025-06-17 14:30:00
fin : 2025-06-17 16:30:00
2025-06-17
Comédie réalisée par Philippe Mechelen. Avec dans les principaux rôles Hakim Jemili, Christian Clavier, Michel Blanc.
Maison des Arts 18 Rue Georges Bizet
Allonnes 72700 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 80 48 00
English :
Comedy directed by Philippe Mechelen. Starring Hakim Jemili, Christian Clavier, Michel Blanc.
German :
Komödie unter der Regie von Philippe Mechelen. Mit in den Hauptrollen: Hakim Jemili, Christian Clavier, Michel Blanc.
Italiano :
Commedia diretta da Philippe Mechelen. Con Hakim Jemili, Christian Clavier e Michel Blanc.
Espanol :
Comedia dirigida por Philippe Mechelen. Protagonizada por Hakim Jemili, Christian Clavier y Michel Blanc.
