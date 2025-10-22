LE SCIENCE TOUR MAISON GARONNE Cazères

LE SCIENCE TOUR MAISON GARONNE Cazères mercredi 22 octobre 2025.

LE SCIENCE TOUR

MAISON GARONNE 2 Rue du Quai Notre-Dame Cazères Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-10-22 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-22 17:00:00

2025-10-22

Animations ludiques et scientifiques gratuites sur la biodiversité et le climat

venez profiter des vacances à la maison Garonne .

MAISON GARONNE 2 Rue du Quai Notre-Dame Cazères 31220 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 97 71 93 maisongaronne@mairie-cazeres.fr

English :

Free scientific and fun activities on biodiversity and climate

German :

Kostenlose spielerische und wissenschaftliche Animationen zu den Themen Biodiversität und Klima

Italiano :

Attività scientifiche e ludiche gratuite su biodiversità e clima

Espanol :

Actividades científicas y lúdicas gratuitas sobre biodiversidad y clima

