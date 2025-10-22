LE SCIENCE TOUR MAISON GARONNE Cazères
LE SCIENCE TOUR MAISON GARONNE Cazères mercredi 22 octobre 2025.
LE SCIENCE TOUR
MAISON GARONNE 2 Rue du Quai Notre-Dame Cazères Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-10-22 14:00:00
fin : 2025-10-22 17:00:00
2025-10-22
Animations ludiques et scientifiques gratuites sur la biodiversité et le climat
venez profiter des vacances à la maison Garonne .
MAISON GARONNE 2 Rue du Quai Notre-Dame Cazères 31220 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 97 71 93 maisongaronne@mairie-cazeres.fr
English :
Free scientific and fun activities on biodiversity and climate
German :
Kostenlose spielerische und wissenschaftliche Animationen zu den Themen Biodiversität und Klima
Italiano :
Attività scientifiche e ludiche gratuite su biodiversità e clima
Espanol :
Actividades científicas y lúdicas gratuitas sobre biodiversidad y clima
