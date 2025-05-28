Le Sentier-découverte Corot Lormes Nièvre

Le sentier-découverte Corot et sa signalétique permet d’admirer « sur site » de nombreuses reproductions de toiles dont la majorité est inspirée par la nature environnante de Lormes comme les Gorges de Narvau et les moulins.

https://surlestracesdecorot.blogspot.com/ +33 3 86 22 82 74

English :

The Corot discovery trail and its signposting enable you to admire « on site » numerous reproductions of paintings, most of which are inspired by the natural surroundings of Lormes: such as the Narvau Gorges and the windmills.

Deutsch :

Der Corot-Entdeckungspfad und seine Beschilderung ermöglichen es, « vor Ort » zahlreiche Reproduktionen von Gemälden zu bewundern, von denen die meisten von der Natur in der Umgebung von Lormes inspiriert sind: wie die Narvau-Schlucht und die Mühlen.

Italiano :

Il percorso di scoperta di Corot e la sua segnaletica consentono ai visitatori di ammirare numerose riproduzioni di dipinti, la maggior parte dei quali è stata ispirata dall’ambiente naturale di Lormes, come le Gole di Narvau e i mulini a vento.

Español :

El recorrido de descubrimiento de Corot y su señalización permiten admirar numerosas reproducciones de cuadros, la mayoría inspirados en el entorno natural de Lormes, como las gargantas del Narvau y los molinos de viento.

