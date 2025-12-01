Le spectacle n’aura pas lieu Au café théâtre Le Off Lannemezan

Le spectacle n’aura pas lieu Au café théâtre Le Off Lannemezan mercredi 31 décembre 2025.

Au café théâtre Le Off 518 rue du 8 Mai 1945 Lannemezan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-12-31 20:30:00

2025-12-31

2 représentations à 20h30 et à 22h30.

Imaginez un comédien, prévenu à la dernière minute, qui se retrouve seul face au public… et doit absolument jouer un spectacle ! Alors, il improvise, il tente, il se lance dans tout ce qui lui passe par la tête. Résultat un tourbillon d’arts et de rires où se croisent chant, mime, clown, danse, magie et surprises en cascade.

Chaque tentative donne naissance à des situations plus absurdes, poétiques ou hilarantes que la précédente. Entre imprévus et trouvailles géniales, l’artiste embarque le public dans une soirée explosive, où l’imagination devient le plus beau des feux d’artifice.

Un spectacle festif, idéal pour célébrer le passage à la nouvelle année dans la bonne humeur et les éclats de rire !

Plein tarif 15€ / Tarif réduit 13€. Ouverture des portes à 19h.

Réservation fortement conseillée sur le site internet www.le-off.com bien par téléphone au 06 62 20 18 66 .

Au café théâtre Le Off 518 rue du 8 Mai 1945 Lannemezan 65300 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 62 20 18 66

English :

2 performances at 8:30pm and 10:30pm.

Imagine a comedian, called in at the last minute, who finds himself alone in front of an audience? and absolutely has to perform a show! So he improvises, he tries, he throws himself into whatever comes to mind. The result: a whirlwind of art and laughter, where song, mime, clowning, dance, magic and a cascade of surprises come together.

Each attempt gives rise to situations more absurd, poetic or hilarious than the last. Between the unexpected and the ingenious, the artist takes the audience on an explosive evening, where imagination becomes the most beautiful of fireworks.

A festive show, ideal for celebrating the arrival of the new year with laughter and good humor!

German :

2 Aufführungen um 20:30 Uhr und 22:30 Uhr.

Stellen Sie sich vor: Ein Schauspieler, der in letzter Minute benachrichtigt wird, steht allein vor dem Publikum und muss unbedingt eine Show spielen! Also improvisiert er, versucht es und stürzt sich in alles, was ihm in den Sinn kommt. Das Ergebnis ist ein Wirbelwind der Kunst und des Lachens, in dem sich Gesang, Pantomime, Clown, Tanz, Magie und Überraschungen kreuzen.

Jeder Versuch führt zu noch absurderen, poetischeren oder urkomischeren Situationen als der vorherige. Zwischen unvorhergesehenen Ereignissen und genialen Einfällen nimmt der Künstler das Publikum mit auf einen explosiven Abend, an dem die Fantasie zum schönsten Feuerwerk wird.

Eine festliche Show, ideal um den Jahreswechsel in guter Laune und mit viel Gelächter zu feiern!

Italiano :

2 spettacoli alle 20.30 e alle 22.30.

Immaginate un comico, chiamato all’ultimo minuto, che si ritrova da solo davanti a un pubblico e deve assolutamente fare uno spettacolo! Così improvvisa, prova, si lancia in qualsiasi cosa gli venga in mente. Il risultato è un turbine di arte e risate, in cui si fondono canto, mimo, clownerie, danza, magia e una cascata di sorprese.

Ogni tentativo dà vita a situazioni più assurde, poetiche o esilaranti delle precedenti. Tra l’inaspettato e il geniale, l’artista accompagna il pubblico in una serata esplosiva, dove l’immaginazione diventa il più bel fuoco d’artificio.

Uno spettacolo festoso, ideale per festeggiare l’arrivo del nuovo anno con buon umore e tante risate!

Espanol :

2 funciones a las 20.30 y 22.30 horas.

Imagínese a un cómico, llamado en el último momento, que se encuentra solo ante el público… ¡y tiene que hacer un espectáculo! Así que improvisa, lo intenta, se lanza a lo que se le ocurre. El resultado es un torbellino de arte y risas, donde se dan cita el canto, el mimo, el clown, la danza, la magia y una cascada de sorpresas.

Cada intento da lugar a situaciones más absurdas, poéticas o hilarantes que la anterior. Entre lo inesperado y lo ingenioso, el artista lleva al público a una velada explosiva, donde la imaginación se convierte en los más bellos fuegos artificiales.

Un espectáculo festivo, ideal para celebrar la llegada del nuevo año con buen humor y ¡muchas risas!

