LE TEMPS DES HISTOIRES Puissalicon
LE TEMPS DES HISTOIRES Puissalicon samedi 13 décembre 2025.
LE TEMPS DES HISTOIRES
Puissalicon Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13
fin : 2026-01-10
Date(s) :
2025-12-13 2026-01-10
Venez en famille de 10h30 à 11h à la Médiathèque, écouter des histoires à partir de 3 ans.
.
Puissalicon 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 28 11 78 mediatheque@puissalicon.fr
English :
Come along with your family from 10.30am to 11am to the Médiathèque to listen to stories for children aged 3 and over.
L’événement LE TEMPS DES HISTOIRES Puissalicon a été mis à jour le 2025-12-08 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS