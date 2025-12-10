LE TEMPS DES HISTOIRES

Puissalicon Hérault

Début : 2025-12-13

fin : 2026-01-10

2025-12-13 2026-01-10

Venez en famille de 10h30 à 11h à la Médiathèque, écouter des histoires à partir de 3 ans.

Puissalicon 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 28 11 78 mediatheque@puissalicon.fr

English :

Come along with your family from 10.30am to 11am to the Médiathèque to listen to stories for children aged 3 and over.

