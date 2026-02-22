Le Tennis Club Pays Foyen fait son bouillon Tennis Club Pays Foyen Port-Sainte-Foy-et-Ponchapt
Le Tennis Club Pays Foyen fait son bouillon Tennis Club Pays Foyen Port-Sainte-Foy-et-Ponchapt samedi 14 mars 2026.
Tennis Club Pays Foyen Allée Paul Ducou Port-Sainte-Foy-et-Ponchapt Dordogne
Tarif : 15 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
2026-03-14
Le Tennis Club Pays Foyen fait son bouillon à partir de 19h.
Au menu Bouillon de perles, poule au pot farcie, riz sauce blanche, forêt noire.
Amenez vos couverts!
Réservation directement au Club, par SMS, par mail ou sur Facebook (Tél. 06 89 73 74 04 ou par mail tcfoyen@free.fr). .
Tennis Club Pays Foyen Allée Paul Ducou Port-Sainte-Foy-et-Ponchapt 33220 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 89 73 74 04 tcfoyen@free.fr
