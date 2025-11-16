LE TIGRE QUI S’INVITA POUR LE THÉ LES ABATTOIRS Toulouse

LE TIGRE QUI S’INVITA POUR LE THÉ

LES ABATTOIRS 76 Allées Charles de Fitte Toulouse Haute-Garonne

Que feriez-vous si un tigre géant frappait à votre porte un après-midi pour manger votre goûter, dévorer le dîner qui mijote et engloutir tout ce qui se trouve dans vos placards ?

Ce délicieux conte, adapté du flamboyant album de Judith Kerr, est précédé de trois autres courts métrages. 7 .

English :

What would you do if a giant tiger knocked on your door one afternoon and ate your snack, devoured your simmering dinner and gobbled up everything in your cupboards?

German :

Was würden Sie tun, wenn ein riesiger Tiger eines Nachmittags an Ihre Tür klopfen würde, um Ihren Snack zu essen, das Abendessen zu verschlingen und alles in Ihren Schränken zu verschlingen?

Italiano :

Cosa fareste se un pomeriggio una tigre gigante bussasse alla vostra porta e mangiasse la vostra merenda, divorasse la vostra cena bollente e divorasse tutto ciò che avete in dispensa?

Espanol :

¿Qué harías si un tigre gigante llamara a tu puerta una tarde y se comiera tu merienda, devorara tu cena hirviendo a fuego lento y engullera todo lo que hay en tus armarios?

