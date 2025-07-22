Le tour du village à l’accueil du camping Le Rural Tibiran-Jaunac

Le tour du village à l’accueil du camping Le Rural Tibiran-Jaunac mardi 22 juillet 2025.

Le tour du village

à l’accueil du camping Le Rural TIBIRAN-JAUNAC Tibiran-Jaunac Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-07-22 09:00:00

fin : 2025-07-22 16:00:00

2025-07-22

Le tour du village…sur les traces des animaux sauvages

Partons à l’aventure, joyeux aventuriers de tous âges ! Ouvrez grands vos yeux et vos oreilles, soyez les bienvenus à Tibiran-Jaunac, le pays d’un enfant sauvage qui connaissait les secrets de la colline…

Prévoir un casse-croûte, 1L d’eau par personne, un couvre-chef, de quoi vous protéger du soleil, ainsi qu’un coupe vent. Eventuellement des jumelles!

20€ par adulte et 10€ par enfant.

Réservation par SMS avant le dimanche 19h au 06 49 26 65 96.

à partir de 7 ans .

à l’accueil du camping Le Rural TIBIRAN-JAUNAC Tibiran-Jaunac 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 49 26 65 96

English :

Around the village…in the footsteps of wild animals

Let’s go on an adventure, happy adventurers of all ages! Open your eyes and ears wide: welcome to Tibiran-Jaunac, the land of a wild child who knew the secrets of the hill…

Bring a snack, 1L of water per person, a hat, sun protection and a windbreaker. Binoculars if necessary!

20? per adult and 10? per child.

Reservations by SMS before Sunday 7pm to 06 49 26 65 96.

German :

Rundgang durch das Dorf…auf den Spuren wilder Tiere

Auf ins Abenteuer, fröhliche Abenteurer jeden Alters! Öffnet eure Augen und Ohren weit, seid willkommen in Tibiran-Jaunac, dem Land eines wilden Kindes, das die Geheimnisse des Hügels kannte…

Nehmen Sie einen Imbiss, 1 l Wasser pro Person, eine Kopfbedeckung, einen Sonnenschutz und eine Windjacke mit. Eventuell ein Fernglas!

20? pro Erwachsener und 10? pro Kind.

Reservierung per SMS bis Sonntag 19 Uhr unter 06 49 26 65 96.

Italiano :

In giro per il villaggio… sulle orme degli animali selvatici

Andiamo all’avventura, felici avventurieri di tutte le età! Aprite bene gli occhi e le orecchie: benvenuti a Tibiran-Jaunac, la terra di un bambino selvaggio che conosceva i segreti della collina…

Portate uno spuntino, 1 litro d’acqua a persona, un cappello, una protezione solare e una giacca a vento. Se necessario, un binocolo!

20 per adulto e 10 per bambino.

Prenotazioni via SMS entro le 19.00 di domenica al numero 06 49 26 65 96.

Espanol :

Por el pueblo… siguiendo los pasos de los animales salvajes

Aventurémonos, ¡felices aventureros de todas las edades! Abre bien los ojos y los oídos: bienvenido a Tibiran-Jaunac, la tierra de un niño salvaje que conocía los secretos de la colina…

Lleva un tentempié, 1 litro de agua por persona, gorra, protección solar y cortavientos. Prismáticos si es necesario

20 por adulto y 10 por niño.

Reservas por SMS antes de las 19.00 h del domingo al 06 49 26 65 96.

L’événement Le tour du village Tibiran-Jaunac a été mis à jour le 2025-07-06 par OT de Neste-Barousse|CDT65