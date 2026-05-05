Le Vélo Vert Festival du 12 au 14 juin 2026 Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise Station Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise

Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise

Le Vélo Vert Festival du 12 au 14 juin 2026 Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise

Station Sainte-Foy Station Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise Savoie

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-12

fin : 2026-06-14

Date(s) :

2026-06-12

Pour sa 17e édition, le Vélo Vert Festival passe à Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise et promet un week-end rythmé la station vibrera au passage de plusieurs courses les 12, 13 et 14 juin, au cœur d’un grand rendez-vous dédié au VTT.

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Station Sainte-Foy Station Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise 73640 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 06 95 19 info@saintefoytourisme.com

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English :

Now in its 17th year, the Vélo Vert Festival is moving to Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise and promises a packed weekend: the resort will be buzzing with activity as several races pass through on 12, 13 and 14 June, as part of a major mountain biking event.

L’événement Le Vélo Vert Festival du 12 au 14 juin 2026 Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise Sainte-Foy-Tarentaise a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par Sainte Foy Tarentaise Tourisme