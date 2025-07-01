Le Villard Chanac Lozère
Le Villard Chanac Lozère 1 juillet 2025
Le Villard Marche nordique Difficulté moyenne
Le Villard 48230 Chanac Lozère Occitanie
Durée : 180 Distance : 12441.0 Tarif :
Randonnée de 12 km autour du hameau fortifié du Villard, village en plein coeur de la Vallée du Lot.
Difficulté moyenne
http://www.aubrac-gorgesdutarn.com/ +33 4 66 48 88 08
English :
A 12 km hike around the fortified hamlet of Le Villard, a village in the heart of the Lot Valley.
Deutsch :
12 km lange Wanderung um den befestigten Weiler Le Villard, ein Dorf im Herzen des Lot-Tals.
Italiano :
Una passeggiata di 12 km intorno al borgo fortificato di Le Villard, un villaggio nel cuore della Valle del Lot.
Español :
Un paseo de 12 km alrededor de la aldea fortificada de Le Villard, un pueblo en el corazón del valle del Lot.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-18 par CDT Lozère