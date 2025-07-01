Le Villard Chanac Lozère

Le Villard 48230 Chanac Lozère Occitanie

Durée : 180 Distance : 12441.0 Tarif :

Randonnée de 12 km autour du hameau fortifié du Villard, village en plein coeur de la Vallée du Lot.

Difficulté moyenne

http://www.aubrac-gorgesdutarn.com/ +33 4 66 48 88 08

English :

A 12 km hike around the fortified hamlet of Le Villard, a village in the heart of the Lot Valley.

Deutsch :

12 km lange Wanderung um den befestigten Weiler Le Villard, ein Dorf im Herzen des Lot-Tals.

Italiano :

Una passeggiata di 12 km intorno al borgo fortificato di Le Villard, un villaggio nel cuore della Valle del Lot.

Español :

Un paseo de 12 km alrededor de la aldea fortificada de Le Villard, un pueblo en el corazón del valle del Lot.

Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-06-18 par CDT Lozère