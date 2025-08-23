Le Vivier en Fête Guinguette et concerts Viviers

Le Vivier en Fête Guinguette et concerts Viviers samedi 23 août 2025.

Le Vivier en Fête Guinguette et concerts

27 Rue de l’Eglise Viviers Moselle

Gratuit

Gratuit

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-08-23 16:30:00

fin : 2025-08-23

2025-08-23

l’association Le Vivier du Prieuré vous ouvre grand les portes de sa guinguette festive pour la Soirée d’Ouverture Le Vivier en Fête !

Concerts live, ambiance conviviale et surprises sous les fanions colorés…

Venez trinquer, danser et célébrer l’été avec nous au cœur de Viviers .

PROGRAMME MUSICAL

17h30 — Chaud Marron improvisations aux sonorités indiennes

19h30 — Yoster Mada un cocktail explosif de rap et électro

21h30 — Concert surprise ! Préparez-vous à être éblouis!

Les artistes seront rémunérés par vos dons à la fin de chaque concert. Chaque geste compte !

Bar & restauration avec des produits locaux — uniquement sur réservation.Tout public

27 Rue de l’Eglise Viviers 57590 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 15 25 09 31

English :

the Le Vivier du Prieuré association opens the doors of its festive guinguette for the Opening Night? Le Vivier en Fête!

Live music, a friendly atmosphere and surprises under the colorful pennants?

Come toast, dance and celebrate summer with us in the heart of Viviers.

MUSICAL PROGRAM

17h30 ? Chaud Marron: Indian-style improvisations

19h30 ? Yoster Mada: an explosive cocktail of rap and electro

21h30 ? Surprise concert! Prepare to be dazzled!

The artists will be paid by your donations at the end of each concert. Every donation counts!

Bar & catering with local produce ? by reservation only.

German :

der Verein Le Vivier du Prieuré öffnet Ihnen die Türen seiner festlichen Guinguette für den Eröffnungsabend ? Le Vivier en Fête!

Live-Konzerte, eine gesellige Atmosphäre und Überraschungen unter bunten Wimpeln?

Stoßen Sie mit uns an, tanzen Sie und feiern Sie den Sommer im Herzen von Viviers.

MUSIKPROGRAMM

17h30 ? Chaud Marron: Improvisationen mit indischen Klängen

19h30 ? Yoster Mada: ein explosiver Cocktail aus Rap und Elektro

21h30 ? Ein Überraschungskonzert! Bereiten Sie sich darauf vor, geblendet zu werden!

Die Künstler werden am Ende jedes Konzerts durch Ihre Spenden entlohnt. Jede Geste zählt!

Bar & Restaurant mit lokalen Produkten ? nur auf Reservierung.

Italiano :

l’associazione Le Vivier du Prieuré apre le porte della sua guinguette festiva per l’Opening Night? Le Vivier en Fête!

Musica dal vivo, atmosfera amichevole e sorprese sotto i gagliardetti colorati?

Venite a bere, ballare e festeggiare l’estate con noi nel cuore di Viviers.

PROGRAMMA MUSICALE

17h30 ? Chaud Marron: improvvisazioni in stile indiano

19h30 ? Yoster Mada: un cocktail esplosivo di rap ed electro

21h30 ? Concerto a sorpresa! Preparatevi ad essere abbagliati!

Gli artisti saranno pagati dalle vostre donazioni alla fine di ogni concerto. Ogni donazione è importante!

Bar & catering con prodotti locali? Solo su prenotazione.

Espanol :

la asociación Le Vivier du Prieuré abre las puertas de su guinguette festiva para la Opening Night? ¡Le Vivier en Fête!

Música en directo, ambiente agradable y sorpresas bajo los banderines de colores..

Venga a beber, bailar y celebrar el verano con nosotros en el corazón de Viviers.

PROGRAMA MUSICAL

17h30 ? Chaud Marron: improvisaciones al estilo indio

19h30 ? Yoster Mada: un cóctel explosivo de rap y electro

21h30 ? ¡Concierto sorpresa! ¡Prepárate para deslumbrarte!

Los artistas cobrarán de tus donativos al final de cada concierto. ¡Cada donativo cuenta!

Bar y catering con productos locales ? sólo con reserva previa.

