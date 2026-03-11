L’ÉCOLE DE MUSIQUE EN CONCERT SÉRÉNADE PARVIS DU CHÂTEAU DE PORTET Portet-sur-Garonne

L’ÉCOLE DE MUSIQUE EN CONCERT SÉRÉNADE

PARVIS DU CHÂTEAU DE PORTET 1 Rue Robert Saintigny Portet-sur-Garonne Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-24 20:30:00

fin : 2026-06-24

Date(s) :

2026-06-24

Venez assister à cette représentation de l’école de musique.

Une ambiance de sérénade et de bel canto, teintée d’accents andalous et de sonorités celtiques, pour vous faire rêver. .

PARVIS DU CHÂTEAU DE PORTET 1 Rue Robert Saintigny Portet-sur-Garonne 31120 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 40 33 24 sivumusique@wanadoo.fr

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English :

Come and enjoy this performance by the music school.

L’événement L’ÉCOLE DE MUSIQUE EN CONCERT SÉRÉNADE Portet-sur-Garonne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE