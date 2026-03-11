L’ÉCOLE DE MUSIQUE EN CONCERT SÉRÉNADE PARVIS DU CHÂTEAU DE PORTET Portet-sur-Garonne
L’ÉCOLE DE MUSIQUE EN CONCERT SÉRÉNADE PARVIS DU CHÂTEAU DE PORTET Portet-sur-Garonne mercredi 24 juin 2026.
L’ÉCOLE DE MUSIQUE EN CONCERT SÉRÉNADE
PARVIS DU CHÂTEAU DE PORTET 1 Rue Robert Saintigny Portet-sur-Garonne Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-24 20:30:00
fin : 2026-06-24
Date(s) :
2026-06-24
Venez assister à cette représentation de l’école de musique.
Une ambiance de sérénade et de bel canto, teintée d’accents andalous et de sonorités celtiques, pour vous faire rêver. .
PARVIS DU CHÂTEAU DE PORTET 1 Rue Robert Saintigny Portet-sur-Garonne 31120 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 40 33 24 sivumusique@wanadoo.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Come and enjoy this performance by the music school.
L’événement L’ÉCOLE DE MUSIQUE EN CONCERT SÉRÉNADE Portet-sur-Garonne a été mis à jour le 2026-03-11 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE