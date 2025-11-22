Lecture contée et dégustation La Soupe au Potiron Bibliohèque Savonnières-en-Perthois

Lecture contée et dégustation La Soupe au Potiron

Bibliohèque 5 Rue du Puits Savonnières-en-Perthois Meuse

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-22 14:00:00

fin : 2025-11-22

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Lecture contée & dégustation “La soupe au potiron”. Pour les enfants dès 2 ans.

La bibliothèque de Savonnières-en-Perthois vous donne rendez-vous pour partager un moment chaleureux.

Venez écouter l’histoire du canard, du chat et de l’écureuil, puis déguster une vraie soupe de potiron chaude et réconfortante.

Une animation douce et gourmande, idéale pour entrer dans l’automne.

Réservation par téléphone.

Participation libre.Enfants

.

English :

Storytelling & pumpkin soup tasting. For children aged 2 and over.

The Savonnières-en-Perthois library invites you to share a warm moment.

Come and listen to the story of the duck, the cat and the squirrel, then enjoy a real, warm and comforting pumpkin soup.

A sweet and tasty event, ideal for ushering in autumn.

Book by phone.

Free admission.

German :

Erzählte Lesung und Verkostung der Kürbissuppe. Für Kinder ab 2 Jahren.

Die Bibliothek von Savonnières-en-Perthois lädt Sie zu einem gemütlichen Beisammensein ein.

Hören Sie sich die Geschichte von der Ente, der Katze und dem Eichhörnchen an und probieren Sie anschließend eine echte, warme und tröstliche Kürbissuppe.

Eine süße und leckere Animation, ideal um den Herbst einzuläuten.

Reservierung per Telefon.

Kostenlose Teilnahme.

Italiano :

Racconto e degustazione di zuppa di zucca. Per i bambini dai 2 anni in su.

La biblioteca di Savonnières-en-Perthois vi invita a condividere un momento di calore.

Venite ad ascoltare la storia dell’anatra, del gatto e dello scoiattolo, poi gustate una vera e propria zuppa di zucca calda e confortante.

È un modo dolce e gustoso per inaugurare l’autunno.

Prenotazione telefonica.

Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Cuentacuentos y degustación de sopa de calabaza. Para niños a partir de 2 años.

La biblioteca de Savonnières-en-Perthois le invita a compartir un momento cálido.

Venga a escuchar la historia del pato, el gato y la ardilla, y después disfrute de una reconfortante sopa de calabaza bien caliente.

Es una manera dulce y sabrosa de dar la bienvenida al otoño.

Reserva por teléfono.

Entrada gratuita.

