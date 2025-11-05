Lecture d’albums à Chatulivre Bibliothèque Chatuzange-le-Goubet

Lecture d’albums à Chatulivre

Bibliothèque 14 place du 19 Mars 1962 Chatuzange-le-Goubet Drôme

Début : 2025-11-05 10:30:00

fin : 2025-11-05

2025-11-05 2025-11-08

Les enfants qui aiment les histoires ont rendez-vous à la bibliothèque ! Monique et Isabelle ont le plaisir de vous inviter à la bibliothèque pour écouter des histoires amusantes, émouvantes, surprenantes … et bien plus encore !

Bibliothèque 14 place du 19 Mars 1962 Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 29 26 chatulivre@orange.fr

English :

Children who love stories are invited to the library! Monique and Isabelle are delighted to invite you to the library to listen to amusing, moving and surprising stories… and much more!

German :

Kinder, die Geschichten lieben, treffen sich in der Bibliothek! Monique und Isabelle freuen sich, Sie in die Bibliothek einzuladen, um lustigen, rührenden, überraschenden … und noch viel mehr Geschichten zu lauschen!

Italiano :

I bambini che amano le storie sono invitati in biblioteca! Monique e Isabelle sono liete di invitarvi in biblioteca per ascoltare storie divertenti, commoventi, sorprendenti… e molto altro ancora!

Espanol :

¡Los niños amantes de los cuentos están invitados a la biblioteca! Monique e Isabelle están encantadas de invitarte a la biblioteca para escuchar historias divertidas, conmovedoras, sorprendentes… ¡y mucho más!

