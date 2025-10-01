Lecture doudou Thionville

Lecture doudou

La neige recouvre la forêt. Tout est calme. Et puis… L’histoire commence ! Qui s’est aventuré sur la pointe des pieds ? Tip, tap, tip, tap. Qui a trottiné par ici ? Hop, hop, hop. Qui a rebondi ici et là ? Bop, bop, bop. Il fait froid dehors, un vent de magie souffle dans la Bulle rose. Installe-toi confortablement et découvre les douces histoires hivernales !

English :

Snow covers the forest. All is quiet. And then? The story begins! Who’s been tiptoeing? Tip, tap, tip, tap. Who trotted this way? Hop, hop, hop. Who bounced here and there? Bop, bop, bop. It’s cold outside, but a magical breeze is blowing through the Pink Bubble. Make yourself comfortable and discover the sweet winter stories!

Ages 0 to 3 Registration required

German :

Der Schnee bedeckt den Wald. Alles ist still. Und dann? Die Geschichte beginnt! Wer hat sich auf die Zehenspitzen gewagt? Tip, tap, tip, tap. Wer ist hier entlang getrabt? Hopp, hopp, hopp, hopp. Wer hüpfte hier und da? Bop, bop, bop. Draußen ist es kalt, in der Rosa Blase weht ein zauberhafter Wind. Mach es dir gemütlich und entdecke die süßen Wintergeschichten!

Von 0 bis 3 Jahren Mit Anmeldung

Italiano :

La neve ricopre la foresta. Tutto è tranquillo. E poi? Inizia la storia! Chi sta camminando in punta di piedi? Punta, batti, punta, batti. Chi ha trottato da questa parte? Hop, hop, hop. Chi ha rimbalzato di qua e di là? Bop, bop, bop. Fuori fa freddo, ma una brezza magica soffia nella Bolla Rosa. Mettetevi comodi e scoprite le dolci storie invernali!

Da 0 a 3 anni Registrazione obbligatoria

Espanol :

La nieve cubre el bosque. Todo está tranquilo. ¿Y entonces? Comienza la historia ¿Quién ha estado andando de puntillas? De puntillas, de puntillas, de puntillas. ¿Quién trotó por aquí? Hop, hop, hop. ¿Quién rebotó aquí y allá? Bop, bop, bop. Hace frío fuera, pero una brisa mágica sopla a través de la Burbuja Rosa. ¡Ponte cómodo y descubre los dulces cuentos de invierno!

De 0 a 3 años Inscripción obligatoria

