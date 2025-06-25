LECTURE EN FAMILLE VIVE L’ÉTÉ ! – Langogne, 25 juin 2025 07:00, Langogne.

Lozère

LECTURE EN FAMILLE VIVE L’ÉTÉ ! Langogne Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-25

fin : 2025-06-25

Date(s) :

2025-06-25

En juin fêtons l’été !

Le service parentalité de la CCHAM et la Médiathèque du Haut-Allier Margeride vous proposent un atelier lecture pour les 0-6 ans accompagnés d’un adulte.

(Si mauvais temps, repli à l’auditorium)

Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 69 27 65 biblio.langogne@gmail.com

English :

Celebrate summer in June!

The CCHAM parenting service and the Médiathèque du Haut-Allier Margeride are offering a reading workshop for 0-6 year olds accompanied by an adult.

(In the event of bad weather, the workshop will be held in the auditorium)

German :

Im Juni feiern wir den Sommer!

Der Elternservice der CCHAM und die Mediathek Haut-Allier Margeride bieten Ihnen einen Leseworkshop für 0-6-Jährige in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen an.

(Bei schlechtem Wetter Ausweichen in das Auditorium)

Italiano :

Festeggiate l’estate a giugno!

Il servizio genitori del CCHAM e la Médiathèque du Haut-Allier Margeride propongono un laboratorio di lettura per bambini da 0 a 6 anni accompagnati da un adulto.

(In caso di maltempo, il laboratorio si terrà nell’auditorium)

Espanol :

¡Celebra el verano en junio!

El servicio de atención a los padres del CCHAM y la Médiathèque du Haut-Allier Margeride proponen un taller de lectura para niños de 0 a 6 años acompañados de un adulto.

(Si hace mal tiempo, el taller se celebrará en el auditorio)

