En juin fêtons l’été !
Le service parentalité de la CCHAM et la Médiathèque du Haut-Allier Margeride vous proposent un atelier lecture pour les 0-6 ans accompagnés d’un adulte.
(Si mauvais temps, repli à l’auditorium)
Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 69 27 65 biblio.langogne@gmail.com
English :
Celebrate summer in June!
The CCHAM parenting service and the Médiathèque du Haut-Allier Margeride are offering a reading workshop for 0-6 year olds accompanied by an adult.
(In the event of bad weather, the workshop will be held in the auditorium)
German :
Im Juni feiern wir den Sommer!
Der Elternservice der CCHAM und die Mediathek Haut-Allier Margeride bieten Ihnen einen Leseworkshop für 0-6-Jährige in Begleitung eines Erwachsenen an.
(Bei schlechtem Wetter Ausweichen in das Auditorium)
Italiano :
Festeggiate l’estate a giugno!
Il servizio genitori del CCHAM e la Médiathèque du Haut-Allier Margeride propongono un laboratorio di lettura per bambini da 0 a 6 anni accompagnati da un adulto.
(In caso di maltempo, il laboratorio si terrà nell’auditorium)
Espanol :
¡Celebra el verano en junio!
El servicio de atención a los padres del CCHAM y la Médiathèque du Haut-Allier Margeride proponen un taller de lectura para niños de 0 a 6 años acompañados de un adulto.
(Si hace mal tiempo, el taller se celebrará en el auditorio)
